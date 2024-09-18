Liberia: House Speaker Signs Code of Conduct With Ombudsman Office

House Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa has signed the National Code of Conduct with the Ombudsman Office in Monrovia.

Speaker Koffa signed the public document at the Capitol building on Tuesday, 17 September 2024, saying that the signing of the National Code of Conduct is the first step towards good governance and a change in governance in Liberia.

He encouraged all public officials in Liberia to sign the National Code of Conduct, which commits them to upholding high ethical standards and advancing good governance.

The Ombudsman, as stipulated by Article 90(C) of the Liberian Constitution, is an independent official tasked with investigating and addressing complaints against government agencies and institutions concerning violations of the Code of Conduct.

This role is vital for holding public officials to high ethical standards, promoting fairness in dispute resolution, and advancing good governance.

The Ombudsman office was officially created during former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's administration, with its legal framework established in 2014.

However, its full operationalization has faced delays due to insufficient funding and political resistance.

For his part, the head of the Ombudsman Office, Cllr. Findley Kangar thanked the Speaker for his commitment and for being the second public official after the President of Liberia to sign the National Code of Conduct.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by scores of lawmakers and the Chief clerk of the House of Representatives.