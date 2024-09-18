Liberia: Mardv Condemns Torture of 16-Yr-Old in Lofa

It has come to the attention of Men Against Rape and Domestic Violence (MARDV) a very bad, sad video on social media from Lofa County wherein a 16 year old was seen being tortured because she reportedly stole.

We see this act as a total violation of the child's human rights and her dignity as a person.

In this 21st century, no one should be tortured or treated in such a form and manner as if we are still in the Stone Age.

Liberia is governed by a constitution that speaks to the rights of people and all legal regimes if a person goes against the law.

Parts of article 21 (e) of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia prohibits torture and "inhumane treatment".

The law says, " No person charged, arrested, restricted, detained or otherwise held in confinement shall be subject to torture or inhumane treatment..."

In keeping with the laws of Liberia which were violated by a fellow seen in this video abusing the child, MARDV calls on state security officials in that part of Liberia to arrest him along with all his collaborators and make them account for this wrongdoing.

physically or mentally, she is going through pain and we call on the Ministry of Gender and Children Protection to move in quickly to help provide counseling to her.

In the video, he was heard admitting how wicked he is, something that makes us think that this is not the first time for him to have done such to citizens, mainly women and girls of Lofa County and even beyond.

MARDV wants State authorities to act and act now to stop.

At the same time, MARDV is calling on all men to denounce rape and all forms of violence against women and children.

Liberia in particular and the world in general can only be a better place when everyone's human rights are protected and respected.

About MARDV: It is an organization established in 2020 to raise awareness against rape and domestic violence in the Liberian society.

For more information, visit our Facebook Page:@ Men Against Rape and Domestic, email us at mardvliberia2020@gmail.com or call 0776105060/0888105060