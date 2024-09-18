Liberia: National Registry Wants U.S.$36 Million

Monrovia — Authorities at the National Identification Registry, or NIR, say the Government of Liberia would need about US$36 million to enroll Liberia's population and foreign residents in the national roadmap.

Executive director Andrew Peters says, "It is, therefore, my hope that the NIR will get the necessary support from the government and its development partners to finance the national roadmap, a framework document designed to enroll all citizens and foreign residents into our national biometric system, thereby giving them the right to be visible. The estimated budget for this roadmap is US$36 million."

Mr. Peters made the appeal here on September 16, 2024, at the Monrovia City Hall when Liberia reaffirmed her commitment to building a reliable and inclusive identification system during the commemoration of National Identification Day.

The National Identification Registry (NIR) organized the event, which was themed "Celebrating the Right to Be Visible." the event, organized by the National Identification Registry (NIR brought together key stakeholders, government officials, and international partners.

The celebration was against the backdrop that Liberia, as a member of the comity of nations, continues to progress toward a more inclusive and reliable identification system, considering that National Identification Day serves as a powerful reminder of identity's vital role in empowering individuals and fostering national development.

Through the collaborative efforts of the NIR and partners, Liberia is making significant strides toward ensuring that every citizen is seen, recognized, and able to participate fully in the nation's socio-economic development.

Speaking earlier, Mr. Peters defined the essence of Global ID Day as one intended to raise worldwide awareness about the importance of unique identity and to bring to international attention the plight of millions of people who lack legal identity.

According to him, people in this category do not legally belong to any country for several reasons, some of which have legal bearings, political undertones, and others social.

"People have the right to be seen, to be recognized that they exist, so that they get included and involved," adding that their voices can be heard on the issues and decisions that concern them.

The NIR boss notes that it is a fundamental right to be identified and heard, pointing out that this is why the UN has set 2030 as the target date for everyone to belong to a place they can call their own legally.

One important benefit of having a secure National Biometric Identification system is efficient Public Service Delivery.

The Registry will create a centralized database for citizens and residents, streamlining access to public services such as healthcare, education, and social welfare. Mr. Peters adds that this efficiency reduces bureaucracy and ensures timely service delivery.

He names other benefits such as enhanced Security and Law Enforcement, which embraces accurately identifying individuals and helping law enforcement agencies to prevent and investigate crimes while helping to track criminals and manage security threats more effectively.

He also points to financial inclusion, noting that the NBIS will facilitate financial services by providing a reliable means of identification.

Citizens can open bank accounts, access credit, and participate in formal financial systems, contributing to economic growth.

Another benefit of national identification is access to Social Benefits. With a unique Identification number, individuals can more efficiently access social benefits, subsidies, and relief programs, including pensions, healthcare, and other government assistance.

For his part, Josiah F. Joekai, Director-General of the Civil Service Agency (CSA), who represented President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., emphasized the transformative role identification plays in Liberia's growth and development.

"History," he says, "has shown us that identity plays a crucial role in the development of any country; for Liberia, the importance of identification cannot be overstated."

According to Joekai, Liberia's journey towards a robust national identification system has been marked by key milestones, particularly the establishment of the NIR.

The NIR, in collaboration with developmental partners and international organizations, has been working to ensure that every citizen and resident is registered in a secure and comprehensive database featuring the country's strata of citizens.

The system is designed to improve service delivery, enhance national security, and promote financial inclusion for all Liberians.

The CSDA boss explains that with such a system, Liberia would be better equipped to provide social services, plan development programs, and identify security risks.

"With a reliable identification system, we can ensure that every Liberian has access to basic social services and financial inclusion," he adds.