Ghana: Adopt Innovative Payment Solutions to Secure Future of Digital Commerce in Ghana - Fabrice Konan

Visa, a global leader in digital payment, has organised a workshop in Accra to discuss payments through acceptance and the role of contactless payments in optimising the payments ecosystem.

The event themed "Securing the future of payments through acceptance" was to advance financial inclusion and map the future of digital commerce in Ghana.

The new technology would contribute to a more inclusive and efficient financial sector through faster, more convenient, and secure payment experiences for consumers and merchants in the market.

The event brought together key stakeholders, including representatives from the Bank of Ghana (BoG), the Ghana Association of Banks (GAB), fintechs, commercial banks and experts in the ecosystem.

Industry experts highlighted how contactless technology could enhance transaction efficiency, reduce fraud, and improve the overall customer experience.

The Country Manager of Visa Ghana, Fabrice Konan, emphasised the importance of collaboration and innovation in securing the future of easy payments.

"At Visa, we are committed to driving the adoption of secure and innovative payment solutions that enhance the overall customer experience," he said.

"The workshop provided a platform for meaningful dialogue and collaboration, and we are grateful for the participation of the Bank of Ghana and the Ghana Association of Banks," he said.

He noted that his outfit would continue to support the growth and development of the payments industry in Ghana and across the region.

"As Visa continues to innovate, it aims to equip industry leaders in the West African payments ecosystem with digital-native solutions like contactless payments that drive the market forward and modernise commerce," he said.

According to him Visa aims to drive the adoption of secure and innovative payment solutions that benefit consumers, businesses, and the broader economy.

"With Visa's contactless chip cards, each payment made over a contactless-enabled payment terminal is secured with a transaction-specific, one-time code that effectively counters fraud and unauthorised access in the market," he said.