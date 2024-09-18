In response to growing public concern and demands for accountability, the Ministry of Justice has initiated a formal investigation into the death of Charloe Musu.

Liberia's Justice Minister and Attorney General, Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, announced the development during a press briefing at the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism (MICAT) on Monday, September 17, 2024.

Minister Tweh reveals that the prosecuting arm of the government, through its secretary general, is actively reviewing the case file related to Charloe's death to identify any leads that might help them apprehend the individual responsible for this crime.

"The prosecution arm of government through its secretary general is currently examining all aspects of the case file to determine the perpetrator," Cllr. Tweh stated.

"We are thoroughly reviewing the evidence to identify any leads that might help us in apprehending the individual responsible for this crime. Our goal is to ensure that justice is served, and the responsible parties are arrested, charged, and prosecuted accordingly", he assures.

In August 2024, Liberia's Supreme Court overturned the conviction of former justice minister and chief justice Gloria Maya Musu-Scott and her three female relatives, who had been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Musu-Scott's niece.

Musu-Scott, aged 70, and her relatives were initially found guilty in December 2023 by Judge Roosevelt Willie of Criminal Court 'C' for stabbing to death of 29-year-old Charloe Musu. They were also convicted of conspiracy and making false statements to authorities.

However, following intense arguments, the Supreme Court questioned the prosecution's evidence and, in August, reversed the life sentences due to the circumstantial nature of the case. Consequently, Musu-Scott and her relatives were released.

Political commentators have urged the government to ensure a thorough and prompt investigation to find the real perpetrator. But the Minister says they are currently reviewing available evidence to uncover any leads that might help in apprehending person or persons responsible for the crime. "We all are aware that murder was committed, so we have to find out who committed the murder." He underscores.