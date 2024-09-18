Liberia: Govt. Re-Opens Inquiry Into Charloe's Murder

18 September 2024
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Kruah Thompson

In response to growing public concern and demands for accountability, the Ministry of Justice has initiated a formal investigation into the death of Charloe Musu.

Liberia's Justice Minister and Attorney General, Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, announced the development during a press briefing at the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism (MICAT) on Monday, September 17, 2024.

Minister Tweh reveals that the prosecuting arm of the government, through its secretary general, is actively reviewing the case file related to Charloe's death to identify any leads that might help them apprehend the individual responsible for this crime.

"The prosecution arm of government through its secretary general is currently examining all aspects of the case file to determine the perpetrator," Cllr. Tweh stated.

"We are thoroughly reviewing the evidence to identify any leads that might help us in apprehending the individual responsible for this crime. Our goal is to ensure that justice is served, and the responsible parties are arrested, charged, and prosecuted accordingly", he assures.

In August 2024, Liberia's Supreme Court overturned the conviction of former justice minister and chief justice Gloria Maya Musu-Scott and her three female relatives, who had been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Musu-Scott's niece.

Musu-Scott, aged 70, and her relatives were initially found guilty in December 2023 by Judge Roosevelt Willie of Criminal Court 'C' for stabbing to death of 29-year-old Charloe Musu. They were also convicted of conspiracy and making false statements to authorities.

However, following intense arguments, the Supreme Court questioned the prosecution's evidence and, in August, reversed the life sentences due to the circumstantial nature of the case. Consequently, Musu-Scott and her relatives were released.

Political commentators have urged the government to ensure a thorough and prompt investigation to find the real perpetrator. But the Minister says they are currently reviewing available evidence to uncover any leads that might help in apprehending person or persons responsible for the crime. "We all are aware that murder was committed, so we have to find out who committed the murder." He underscores.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.