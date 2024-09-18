Liberia: Breach of Public Trust

Amidst an ongoing investigation into budget tampering, the Civil Society Budget Platform describes the act as criminal and a complete breach of public trust.

"If legislators have altered the approved budget to serve individual or partisan interests, this constitutes a criminal act of corruption with far-reaching implications for Liberia's governance and development," it says.

The national convener of the CSOs budget platform and executive director of Integrity Watch Liberia, Harold Aidoo, says the Civil Society Organizations (CSO) Budget Platform is sadden by recent allegations of budget tampering at the 55th Legislature involving the fiscal year 2024 national budget.

These allegations, "if proven true, represent a serious breach of public trust and a direct attack on the principles of fiscal transparency, accountability, and democratic governance in Liberia."

He discloses that allegations of budget tampering within the Legislature - body charged with the sacred duty of representing the people and ensuring transparent governance, poses a severe threat to the integrity of Liberia's democratic institutions.

If legislators have indeed altered the approved budget to serve individual or partisan interests, this constitutes a criminal act of corruption with far-reaching implications for Liberia's governance and development, he adds.

Budget tampering, according to him, is a serious offense that distorts national priorities, disrupts equitable distribution of resources, and undermines public confidence in government institutions.

Mr. Aidoo continues that when the very custodians of public trust engage in budget manipulation, it creates an environment of impunity, encouraging further corruption and weakening Liberia's economic foundation, he decries.

He says such actions could significantly affect the country's ability to attract and retain international support, vital for economic recovery and growth.

The CSO Budget Platform asserts that the Legislature, being at the center of these allegations, cannot credibly investigate itself.

He notes that any attempt by the Legislature to handle this matter internally would only fuel public skepticism and further erode confidence in the governance systems of Liberia.

The Integrity Watch Liberia director recommends that "to ensure an impartial and thorough investigation, we call upon the General Auditing Commission (GAC) to take charge of this matter immediately."

The GAC, he continues, as the constitutionally-mandated body to audit public institutions and ensure accountability in the use of public resources, is best positioned to conduct an independent investigation into these allegations of budget tampering.

Harold believes that a transparent investigation by the GAC will help determine the veracity of these claims and bring clarity to the Liberian public.

He says should the GAC investigation find these allegations true, the CSO Budget Platform demands that all individuals involved, regardless of their political status or affiliation, be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

He argues that manipulating the national budget is not merely a violation of legislative processes but a criminal act that robs the Liberian people of their right to equitable development and fair representation.

"It is essential that criminal proceedings be instituted against those found culpable to deter future occurrences and reaffirm Liberia's commitment to upholding the rule of law."

The CSO Budget Platform he says, stands firmly against any attempt to sweep these allegations under the rug, adding "We demand accountability and justice for the Liberian people."

He warns that Liberia stands at a crossroads where the fight for transparency and good governance should take center stage. He notes that the CSO Budget Platform calls upon all Liberians to demand accountability and support efforts to strengthen the mechanisms that ensure fiscal discipline and transparency in the national budget process.

"We also urge our international partners to remain vigilant in their engagement with Liberia and to continue supporting civil society organizations and other stakeholders working to promote accountability and good governance in the country."

Investigation conducted by the House of Representatives identified clerks of the House of altering the budget.