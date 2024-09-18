Nigeria: Lagos Govt Serves Contravention Notices to Over 280 Property Owners

The Lagos government asks property owners to report with available documents or titles authorising them to use the setback, warning that failure to do so may result in their properties being "sealed or demolished.".

The Lagos State Government has issued contravention notices to over 280 property owners and occupiers of the Mayegun Waterfront Scheme in the Eti-Osa Local Government Area and the Lekki waterfront setbacks.

Speaking on the Mayegun Waterfront Scheme, the state government announced on Tuesday via its X handle that the move was to "forestall the creation of slums, distortion of the Lagos State Masterplan and erosion of the state's coastal area."

"The occupants are required to provide relevant documentation and approvals that justify their occupation of the properties in question within 7 days of the notice, failure of which a demolition notice will be served on them," the statement said.

Lekki waterfront

In another post, the state government named those "illegally" occupying the Lekki waterfront setbacks.

"In its continued efforts to sanitise the Lagos State Waterfront corridor, the Lagos State Government served contravention notices on Farm City, Jonah Court, DHL, Polo Avenue and 65 others at Admiralty Way and Wole Olateju in Lekki Phase 1 abating Lekki Cowrie Creek encroaching on Lekki Waterfront setback," the post reads.

According to the commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Yacoob Alebiosu, "all the companies served are occupying the waterfront setbacks illegally, thereby contravening Lagos State Waterfront law No 3 of 2009 "for the regulation of Waterfront Development in Lagos State and connected purposes."

Mr Alebiosu urged them to report to the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Block 10, the state secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, with available documents or titles authorising them to use the setback. He warned that failure to do so may result in their properties being "sealed or demolished."