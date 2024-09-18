Africa: Malaria Consortium Partners With Ethiopian Government to Strengthen Critical Malaria Preparedness and Response

Increasing malaria surges in Ethiopia threaten to undo the progress that has been achieved against the disease over the past two decades. In response, the Ethiopian government has launched a comprehensive approach to combat these outbreaks.

Between 2016 and 2019, Ethiopia made significant progress in reducing confirmed malaria cases, with numbers decreasing by 47 percent and malaria-related deaths decreasing by 58 percent. However, disruptions to health service access -- largely due to conflict and resulting displacement of people -- socioeconomic disparities and extreme weather events resulting from climatic changes, have seen malaria cases spike to 4.7 million in 2024.

Between 1 January and 18 August 2024, the country recorded more than 4.7 million cases and 918 malaria-related deaths. Four regions in Ethiopia account for more than 80 percent of cases: Oromia, Amhara, South Ethiopia and the newly formed Southwest Ethiopia Peoples' region.

Tedila Habte, Country Technical Coordinator for Malaria Consortium Ethiopia, commented,

"This evolving public health challenge emphasises the critical need for strong health systems that are prepared and ready to respond to potential outbreaks, and the collaborative efforts required to achieve this."

Ongoing concerted efforts between Ethiopia's Ministry of Health and other stakeholders, including the Ethiopian Public Health Institute, underscore the importance of improving surveillance networks that strengthen early detection and warning of possible outbreaks, and enhanced capacity to respond swiftly and appropriately, so that health systems are not overwhelmed. Health facilities need sufficient stocks of medicines and an adequately trained work force to ensure that sick patients receive the care they need.

Alongside strong surveillance, consistent use of preventive measures such as long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLINs) and indoor residual spraying -- a core vector control measure that can rapidly reduce malaria transmission -- remains critical in turning the tide on these outbreaks. Working with communities to understand how they can protect themselves and their families with these tools, and where to seek treatment if they fall ill, is critical to supporting wider preparedness efforts. According to the 2023 World Malaria Report, LLIN use has remained largely unchanged since 2015, with approximately 56 percent of young children and pregnant women reporting that they slept under a net in 2022.

In support of outbreak response efforts, Malaria Consortium is collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Health and other stakeholders to implement two projects in the South Ethiopia and Amhara regions. Both projects seek to accelerate the reduction of the malaria burden -- offering greater protection to women, children and mobile workers -- through integrated surveillance, improved outbreak detection and response, and tailored approaches to ensure uptake of malaria prevention measures within communities.

In Amhara region, the Health Development and Anti-Malaria Association (HDAMA) and Malaria Consortium are implementing the Sennay project. While the project began in July 2023, before the spate of outbreaks, the activities complement ongoing outbreak response efforts in region, which has contributed 15 percent of new malaria cases since January.

A key focus of the Sennay initiative is to reduce malaria morbidity and mortality among seasonal mobile workers, who migrate from their homelands in the highlands to the malaria-endemic lowlands of the Amhara region for employment opportunities during peak farming periods. This seasonal movement is crucial to the agricultural sector, but poses significant health challenges for seasonal workers. They are at a heightened risk of contracting malaria, given their low immunity to the disease and the fact that current malaria services do not consider their mobile lifestyles. This can lead to their introducing malaria into their communities when they eventually return home.

Dr Chalachew Sisay, Malaria Consortium's Ethiopia Project Manager for Sennay, commented: "The Sennay project is a game-changer in our fight against malaria. By focusing on seasonal mobile workers, who are among the most vulnerable populations, we are addressing a critical gap in malaria prevention and control. This initiative not only aims to reduce the malaria burden but also empowers these workers by involving them in shaping the solutions. We are creating sustainable health improvements and ensuring that no one is left behind in this critical fight."

As part of wider efforts to provide emergency support across the country, the Federal Ministry of Health has partnered with Malaria Consortium and local health authorities to strengthen malaria surveillance, case management and quality vector control across 18 districts in South Ethiopia. The project will provide training to health workers and health extension workers on malaria surveillance, epidemic detection and tailored response.

Targeted social and behaviour change communication will support efforts to engage communities on the benefits of collaboration during IRS operations and consistently using LLINs, which remain among the most effective and cost-effective methods to prevent malaria. In addition, engagement efforts will support individuals to recognise when to seek treatment in cases of illness, and the importance of adhering to prescribed antimalarial medicines.

