Ghana: NSA Boss Lauds Veep for Digitalisation Agenda

The Director-General of the National Service Authority (NSA), Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, has lauded the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for his relentless efforts in driving the digitalisation agenda across various sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

"In an era where technology is reshaping governance and public service delivery, the National Service Authority has leveraged the Vice President's digitalisation drive to improve its general operations, emerging as a beacon of innovation and efficiency," he said.

Addressing the media in Accra on Friday, Mr Assibey Antwi highlighted the significant impact of the digitisation initiatives spearheaded by the Vice President, particularly in the public sector, where it had led to the 'cleansing' and increased efficiency of the sector.

According to the Director-General, the digitisation agenda, which formed a crucial part of the government's broader vision for national development, had brought about transformative changes that are reshaping the landscape of public administration in Ghana.

He observed that introducing biometric systems, digital payment platforms, and the synchronisation of databases across government agencies have enhanced efficiency and rooted out longstanding issues of fraud and corruption.

"Dr Bawumia's commitment to digitalising the public sector has been a game-changer," Mr Assibey Antwi remarked.

He stated that during a visit to the National Service Authority, Vice President Dr Bawumia commended the Authority for its impressive achievement through digitalisation.

He encouraged other sectors to adopt digital transformation and utilise technology to drive development and enhance service delivery.

The NSA has also made significant advancements in data management through its Electronic School List Submissions initiative.

By developing 'Flare', a secure online platform that allows accredited institutions to submit school lists and connect with user agencies seeking skilled graduates for employment, the initiative has enhanced transparency and efficiency in managing class lists.

"It has mitigated issues such as data breaches and processing errors, while also providing educational institutions with the benefit of real-time processing updates and a streamlined submission process," he stated.

"The Payment of Personnel Allowances via Ghana Pay initiative has further streamlined allowance disbursement. The Ghana Pay platform enables direct payments to personnel's bank accounts, offering a more reliable and user-friendly alternative to the previously problematic Ezwich payment platform," he outlined.

Regarding revenue, he said financial management has also been revolutionised with the introduction of seamless billing and the IGF Administration App. This app, he mentioned, integrates with the Ghana.GOV payment platform, automating invoicing and receipt generation while offering various payment options.