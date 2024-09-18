Lesotho - Authorities Must Promptly Investigate Allegations That Army Tortured and Killed Civilians

Responding to reports that Lesotho Defence Forces (LDF) soldiers tortured at least four people and killed at least two others during the ongoing Operation Hard Fist to confiscate illegal firearms from gang members, Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Khanyo Farise, said:

"These incidents are the latest in a series of grave allegations about the conduct of LDF soldiers. Torturing and unlawfully killing people can never be justified, even in the context of a crackdown on gangs.

"Lesotho's authorities must urgently investigate all incidents of torture and unlawful killings by the army, bring to justice anyone suspected to be responsible in fair trials and adequately compensate the victims and their families.

"Lesotho's Prime Minister must publicly condemn cases of torture, arbitrary detention and unlawful killings by the army and affirm his commitment to ending alleged army abuses."

Background

Lesotho's military launched Operation Hard Fist earlier this year. During an address to soldiers in early August, LDF Major General Matela Matobakele threatened lawyers and judges handling cases involving individuals arrested by the army.

Between 13 and 16 August, soldiers arbitrarily detained and allegedly tortured four men from the town of Leribe at the Mokotakoti army base and Ratjomose barracks. On 5 September, the victims wrote a letter to the Attorney General, Defence Minister and LDF commander demanding 10 million MaLoti (USD 565,800) in compensation for the abuse. On 12 September, video emerged online appearing to show soldiers whipping the men.

The same day, soldiers allegedly killed in custody two herdsmen, 'Nete Makhabane and Lejone Mopoko, and assaulted local leader Chief Lesaoana Masupha of Khokhoba, who remains in critical condition.

These incidents follow multiple previous allegations of LDF soldiers torturing at least eleven people in April and July 2024.