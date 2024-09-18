Nigeria Inflation Falls to Six-Month Low Ahead of Policy Meeting

TLDR

Nigeria's annual inflation rate eased to 32.2% in August, down from 33.4% in July, marking the lowest level in six months as announced by the National Bureau of Statistics.

The decline is partly attributed to reduced pressure from earlier currency devaluation and the removal of fuel subsidies in 2023. Additional factors include improved corn yields and a temporary suspension of import duties on corn and wheat.

The Central Bank of Nigeria's monetary policy committee, which has raised interest rates to 26.75% from 11.5% in two years, is expected to evaluate these factors when it meets next week to decide on potential rate adjustments.

Key Takeaways

Nigeria's inflation rate is gradually decreasing. The impact of smaller food price increases helped counterbalance higher energy and transport costs. Analysts predict inflation could dip below 30% by early 2025. The easing of inflation, alongside current economic challenges, could support a pause in further interest rate hikes when the Central Bank of Nigeria meets next week. Despite the recent improvement, challenges remain. Currency volatility and a fuel price increase in early September, not reflected in the August data, may still contribute to inflationary pressure in the coming months. Policymakers are expected to balance these factors carefully at the next meeting.