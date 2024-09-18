Ghana: Labour Minister Commissions 16 Public Employment Centres

18 September 2024
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Priscilla Osei-Wusu Nimako, ISD

The Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, has commissioned Public Employment Centres in Atebubu in the Bono Region East Region.

The centres will host the Ghana Labour Market Information System (GLMIS), which will contribute to developing critical skills for national economic transformation, minimising skill mismatches and reducing unemployment.

Speaking at the commissioning, the Minister stated that the project aims to improve job creation in Ghana and provide opportunities for the government to enhance the capacity of the Labour Department at the national, regional and district levels.

He disclosed that 16 Public Employment Centres have been constructed across the country, one in each region under the Ghana Jobs and Skills Project (GJSP).

Mr Baffour Awuah noted that the Labour Department faces significant constraints regarding the collection and dissemination of data related to interactions in the labour market.

Data is crucial for employers, job seekers, training institutions, curriculum developers and policymakers to make informed decisions about the dynamics of the labour market, he said.

He added that the Public Employment Centres would provide avenues for job seekers to inquire about the availability of jobs, post their career profiles on the GLMIS and interact with employers.

He explained that the system offers jobseekers access to a wide range of labour market resources allowing them to study emerging trends, acquire in-demand skills and adjust their career paths to meet the demands of the workforce.

Mr Baffour Awuah added that individuals seeking employment and employable skills can approach the PECs to inquire about available vacancies, seek the skills they need for jobs and receive advice on how and where to acquire those skills to improve their career path choices.

On his part, the Bono East Regional Minister, Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan, noted that one of the ways to address unemployment is to provide facilities that ensure that jobseekers acquire the skills required by employers.

