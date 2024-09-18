Nigerian Red Cross Appeals for $2.5m to Support Borno Flood Victims

Mr Adeaga said "We urgently need the support of individuals, organisations..."

The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) has appealed for $2.5 million donations to support the flood victims in Borno State, North-east Nigeria.

According to the President of the society, Prince Adeaga, the donations are geared towards providing shelter, food, and livelihoods to 4,500 targeted households.

This is contained in a statement by the organisation's Coordinator, Communications and Advocacy, Chima Nwankwo, on Tuesday.

Mr Adeaga said: "We urgently need the support of individuals, organisations, and the international community to help us reach those in desperate need. Every donation will make a difference and could save a life."

PREMIUM TIMES reported that NRCS had deployed disaster response teams to Borno State to provide critical assistance to thousands affected by the devastating floods

The flood which occured earlier in September has left many without access to basic necessities like clean water, food, and shelter, displacing communities and destroying homes.

According to the statement, a team has been sent to Maiduguri and are expected to engage in "building temporary shelters, offering psycho-social support to people affected by floods in Damboa, Bayo, Jere, Maiduguri and helping the populace rebuild their livelihoods."

The organisation said the dire situation has left families struggling to survive.

He said: "The situation on the ground is critical, with many families struggling to survive. In the wake of this disaster, the Nigerian Red Cross is on the front lines, delivering emergency relief such as food, water, first aid and providing temporary shelter to those who have lost their homes. However, the scale of the disaster far exceeds the resources currently available."

"Our teams are working tirelessly to respond to this emergency, but we cannot do it alone," said Mr Adeaga.

Addressing urgent needs

NRCS said many families are currently living in makeshift shelters or out in the open, exposed to the elements, adding that donations will help provide temporary housing and essential items like blankets and clothing, ensuring vulnerable communities receive vital protection and support.

It further urged everyone to contribute to this critical cause. It urged those donating should donate through their official website or contact their fundraising team directly at info@redcrossnigeria.org.

"Every Naira counts in this moment of crisis. By coming together, we can provide the relief and hope that these communities desperately need," the statement reads in part.