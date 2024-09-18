Benin's National Lottery Company to List On BRVM in Historic IPO

TLDR

The National Lottery of Benin SA (or Loterie Nationale du Bénin SA in French) is set to become the second Beninese company listed on the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières (BRVM) in October 2024.

LNB SA's decision to list follows years of significant financial growth, with revenues projected to rise from 80 billion FCFA in 2021 to 94 billion FCFA ($160 million) by 2024. It operates over 3,000 points of sale across Benin and has emerged as a key player in West Africa's lottery sector.

The Initial Public Offering offers investors shares priced between 4,000 and 5,000 FCFA, providing an opportunity to benefit from the company's continued growth. The IPO is seen as a significant step in strengthening Benin's presence on the regional financial scene, positioning the company as a catalyst for economic development.

