Nigeria: Armed Forces Shall Never Surrender to Forces of Adversity - CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, says the Armed Forces of Nigeria shall never surrender to the forces of adversity, nor shall they forget the sacrifices of their fallen heroes.

Musa said this at the 35th anniversary and inauguration ceremony of 41st Regular Course Memorial Park at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) on Tuesday at its headquarters in Kaduna.

He assured the families of fallen heroes that their loved ones who lost their lives in the course of service to the nation would never be forgotten by the armed forces.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the memorial park was built by the NDA's 41st regular course members association, in memory of their course mates who died in active service.

Musa, represented by the NDA Commandant, Maj.-Gen. John Ochai, said fallen heroes were more than just soldiers, stressing that they were husbands, wives, fathers, mothers, brothers, and sisters.

"They were patriots who answered the call to serve, to protect, and to defend our nation's sovereignty.

"We honour their memory today, and we reaffirm our commitment to never forget their sacrifices,"Musa said.

The CDS thanked the members of the 41 regular course for the magnificent project, adding that it serves as a testament to the bond that united them as comrades-in-arms.

"We shall continue to stand vigilant, united, and strong, defending our nation and upholding the values that our fallen heroes fought and died for,"he said.

Earlier, the President of the association, retired Maj. Lancelot Ayanya, said apart from legacy projects for their course mates who died in active service, the association has a support system for their widows.

In marking the 41st regular course's 35th year anniversary, Ayanya said the association has earmarked an undisclosed amount of money to give to the widows ,which was way much than they had given them before.

He said they were also currently tracing families of 11 of their course mates who died during their cadetship in the NDA to support them financially.

Ayanya called for individual goodwill to support the armed forces of Nigeria by remembering that they draw legitimacy for their mission and work from the public support.

Also, Vice Chairman of the association, AVM Anthony Ndace, said precisely 17 September 1989, the 41st regular course began its sojourn in the Nigerian military.

To commemorate the auspicious event, Ndace said, the association reflected on their journey so far.

He said,."After which, we thought it wise that our course mates who have fallen along the line of duty be remembered."

Anrhony recalled that their course had fpioneer casualties in their first year at the academy where they lost 11 naval course mates in a boat mishap during a training exercise at the Nigerian Naval College, Onne River.

Ndace, who doubles as the 41st regular course association chairman of the reunion committee, explained that the boat was salvaged and refurbished to stand as a tribute in memory of their brothers.

He also recalled that on 41st regular course journey, they equally lost seasoned aviators and soldiers who boldly looked at death and accepted the call.

He, therefore, said the memorial park was in honour of the 41 members of the 41st regular course who had at diverse times paid the supreme price to keep the nation's flag flying.

Of significance, Ndace said, the memorial park was located around the spot where late Air Commodore AG Ochai crashed in a Nigerian Air Force training aircraft in 2017.

"The memorial lark symbolises our unwavering commitment to remembering those who have served, sacrificed, and paid the ultimate price," he said.

Ndace hoped that the memorial park would serve as a beacon of hope and a symbol of peace, reminding them not only of the battles they fought, but of the unity they have forged.

"We will never forget the sacrifices made in the line of duty, honour, and country.

"It is also hoped that the park will continuously remind cadets at the academy of the seriousness and inherent dangers of the rigorous training programme at the NDA,"he said.

He thanked their spouses, parents, children, and loved ones whose strength and support have made their service possible.

Ndace also saluted all their instructors and seniors who have tutored and mentored them along the path to greatness.