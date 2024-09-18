Nigeria: Why I Surrendered to EFCC - Yahaya Bello

The immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has revealed why he surrendered to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC after a prolonged snubbed of the anti-graft's invitation to answer for alleged financial impropriety allegations levelled against him.

A statement on Wednesday by Yahaya Bello's Media office Director, Ohiare Michael, made available to newsmen stated that Bello 'willingly" surrendered to the anti-graft agency because the former Kogi governor has great respect for the rule of law and supports President Tinubu's fight against corruption in the country."

He said, "This decision was made after due consultations with his family, legal team and political allies.

"The former Governor, who has great respect for the rule of law and constituted authority, had, all the while, only sought the enforcement of his fundamental rights to ensure due process.

"The case has been before a competent court of jurisdiction, and Alhaji Yahaya Bello had been duly represented by his legal team at every hearing. It is important for the former Governor to now honour the invitation of the EFCC to clear his name as he has nothing to hide and nothing to fear.

"The former Governor believes firmly in the efforts of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to place Nigeria on the path of sustainable economic development and supports the fight against corruption in the country.

"It is on record that he was the first Governor of Kogi State to put in place an anti-corruption mechanism to check graft and ensure that the resources of the State work for the people of the State," the statement reads in part.