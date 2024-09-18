Nigeria: I'm Not Leaving Nigeria, Declares Dambe Fighter From Poland

17 September 2024
This Day (Lagos)
By Olawale Ajimotokan

Abuja — One of the foreign fighters at the Dambe Warriors League (DWL) super-fight contest in Abuja on Sunday, Mateusz from Poland has revealed his plan to stay behind in Nigeria out of his love for the country.

The "White Mamba" edged Dan Yellow Tula via a unanimous decision in one of the fights held at the Velodrome of Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

He said he had decided to stay in the country because Nigerians accorded him a treatment deserving of only a king.

"I am not going anywhere. I am staying in Nigeria because l love you people so much. We are going to do many great feats among African top teams. So we can't wait till when we start the work," Mateusz declared.

The Polish adulated his opponent for giving him a tough fight in his maiden fight in Nigeria.

He said he had to learn how to respond to the wit of his opponent after the first round, because he struggled to deal with his awesome punches.

"My opponent was the biggest winner tonight because he gave me something to think about. I knew it was going to be tough, because l realised he can punch. And that is not a joke because before the fight, l was looking terrified. I want to thank my coach, Awilo. If you are looking for the best coach in Dambe, it is the gentleman here," Mateusz said.

Dogon Shegiyar Mota, caused one of the biggest upsets in one of the other bouts, beating Denis Chernysh from Russia by unanimous decision, while Ali Bahagon Kansila, secured victory over Rabe Bahagon Ebola via a first round technical knock out. Kaddara defeated Sojan Kyallu by unanimous decision while Yau Biyar defeated Bahagon Ali Kawoji.

The DWL co-founder, Anthony Okeleke, noted that the organisers achieved a milestone of attracting fans from the inner city to the occasion.

Okeleke said 7,000 spectators filled up the Velodrome to witness the local sport, while 1,000,000 viewers watched on live broadcast.

"Never before has this happened in Nigeria or Africa. This is the first time that a local stuff is getting an international media coverage never seen before," Okeleke said.

The sellout crowd included representatives from the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy and the Federal Ministry of Tourism which have each formally endorsed Dambe Warriors.

