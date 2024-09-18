Nigeria: Delta, Lagos, Bayelsa Sweep More Gold Medals At National Youth Games

Defending champions, Delta State, are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to win the ongoing 8th National Youth Games.

At the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Delta's Dominion Udoh clinched the 400m boys' gold medal with a time of 49.33 seconds.

It was a personal best that left him in tears on seeing his new PB of 49.33s, winning the gold medal for Delta state.

Former champion, Michael Aniche (Abia state) had to settle for Silver this time around, but he also ran a new PB, going under 50s as well to finish 2nd in 49.76s. Kennedy Erhieyovwe (Delta) finished 3rd in 50.41s. The state's dominance continued as Ngozi Treasure Okereke won the 400m girls' final in 53.50 seconds. Delta State also triumphed in gymnastics, securing 3 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze medal.

In Judo, Delta bagged their first gold in the -32kg girls' event, thanks to Marvelous Duru. Ondo State came in second, while Edo and Abia shared third place.

In para-athletics, Lagos won gold in the boys' shot put F46/47 category, with Edo taking silver and Nasarawa bronze.

In the girls' shot put F42/44 event, Akwa Ibom claimed gold, Kwara took silver, and Abia secured bronze. Bayelsa triumphed in the long jump F46/47 girls, with Imo and Kwara settling for silver and bronze, respectively. Delta State continued its winning streak, securing gold in the boys' long jump F46/47, while Bauchi and Katsina took silver and bronze.

In swimming, Chioma Kanu, Sokunbi Tobi, and Ezumba Chidelu shone brightly. Kanu won gold in the 50m freestyle girls' event, while Tobi claimed gold in the 200m individual medley boys' category, and Chidelu earned silver in the 100m boys' event. Lagos' rising stars performed impressively, adding four medals to their tally heading into the final day of competition.

In weightlifting, Lagos' Sunday Emmanuel won bronze in the 49kg category with a total lift of 111kg. He attributed his success to God and the support of the Lagos State Government, crediting his mother and weightlifting icons like Adijat Olarinoye for inspiring his journey.

In football, Lagos defeated hosts Delta State 2-0, thanks to goals from Kashimawo Temilola and Kemi Adegbuyi. Lagos also triumphed in volleyball and table tennis, rounding off an impressive day at the games.