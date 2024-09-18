Nigeria: 2,000 Benefit From Navy's Free Medical Outreach in Bayelsa

No fewer than 2,000 residents of Beletieama community in Brass LGA of Bayelsa State have benefited from a free medical outreach organised by the Nigerian Navy.

The outreach, organised by the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB) FORMOSO, covered routine checkups, drug administration and health education.

Other services included distribution of insecticide treated nets, eye tests, and free eye glasses.

Speaking at the event, Capt. Ifeanyichukwu Mabeokwu, the Commanding Officer, FOB FORMOSO, said the essence was to deepen the relationship between the navy and the community.

Represented by his Executive Officer, Commander Muhammad Gada, Mabeokwu, said the exercise was also a non-kinetic approach in support of Operation Delta Sanity 3.

He said that the outreach was the navy's way of giving back to its host communities.

He said, "Before we chose the community and took decision on the services to provide, we conducted a survey to ascertain the prevalent illnesses in the area

"The outreach is part of the navy's Corporate Social Responsibility projects, and we are very deliberate about it," he said.

Mabeokwu said that under the leadership of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, the navy remained committed to the welfare of its host communities.

He urged residents of the community to take full advantage of the opportunity to take care of their healthcare needs. (NAN)

One of the beneficiaries, Chief Darius Ebenezer, commended the navy for the gesture, describing it as a huge relief to many residents of the community.

"I am satisfied with the quality of service, the procedure, and the attitude of the personnel. I must commend the navy for this gesture," he said.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Biolagha David, thanked the navy for choosing the community for the medical outreach.

"We are very happy with the navy. By taking care of our health, they want us to be healthy and productive, we can't thank them enough," she said (NAN)