Nigeria: National Youth League Key to Nigerian Football Growth - Elegbeleye

The Chairman of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, has stated that the inaugural National Youth League (NYL) is poised to transform football in Nigeria.

He stated this following the league's opening match at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, where Kano Pillars U-19 secured a 1-0 victory over Legacy Stars of Abuja.

"There is great future for our football in this country. The younger generation are eager to compete and play while showcasing their talents. we have so man talents and academy in Nigeria. This is an opportunity for them to key into this environment.

"From what I see I have this strong belief that football will benefit a lot from it. The NPFL board is collaborating with them as we have endorsed the program because we know the positive effect it will have on the NPFL. Since this is being streamed, I know a lot of clubs will come and pick players from here," he said.

In the same vein, the league president, Robinson Adakosa said the league will formally begin from September 24 across the country.

"We are all excited about the game. we started well and we are looking for consistency. Our traditional day of game is Tuesday and from the 24th of September, across all the venues, there will be matches. The format remains the same which are teams will play in the northern and southern conferences," he stated.

It will be noted that no fewer than 30 youth teams are participating in the league.