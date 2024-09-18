Nigeria: Dambe Warriors Battle for Glory in Abuja

17 September 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide Jide

Abuja witnessed a momentous event that sent shockwaves through the world of combat sports over the weekend as Dambe Warriors fought one another for bragging rights.

The fights in different categories held at the Velodrome, MKO Abiola National Stadium was packed to its limits with the crowd witnessing a spectacular showcase of Nigeria's ancient martial art. The nation's pride surged as fighters clashed in an event that combined tradition, athleticism, and patriotism.

Chidi Aninya, co-founder of the Dambe Warriors League, reflected on the night's success, calling it a proud moment for the country.

"Our dream is to unite Nigeria around its traditions, and SuperFight 03 did just that," he said. "We showcased the world's most exciting combat sport and made history."

In the Lightweight division, Kaddara and Dage earned their promotions into Season 04, showing tremendous heart in hard-fought victories.

The Lightweight Championship saw Yar Mage successfully defend his title against Nassawawa in a fierce, unforgettable bout. The Middleweight division, too, delivered thrilling action, with Kansila stunning his opponent, Ebola, with a first-round knockout. Shaaban triumphed in the Middleweight Championship after a gruelling fight against Dogon Messi.

The heavyweight bouts were a spectacle of power and skill. The dramatic showdown between Yansanda and viral sensation Ali Kanin Bello concluded the event, with Yansanda claiming the coveted title of Dambe heavyweight champion.

Dambe is a traditional West African martial art with roots dating back centuries. Originating in the Hausa culture. Dambe evolved as a form of self-defence and dispute resolution.

