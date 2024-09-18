Nigeria: Why Nigeria Should Rethink Natural Medicine - Prof Emeje

The Director General of the Nigeria Natural Medicine Development Agency (NNMDA), Prof. Martins Emeje says rethinking natural medicine holds a lot of promise for health care delivery in Nigeria.

He stated this Monday in Abuja during a one day national dialogue on natural medicine in Nigeria organised by the agency and other partners to mark this year's African Traditional Medicine Day.

He said, "We must rethink our approach to natural medicine in Nigeria. We must ask ourselves: How can we preserve and protect this invaluable heritage while ensuring that it evolved to meet the needs of our modern society? How can we leverage the advances in science and technology to elevate our traditional medicine to new heights making it a cornerstone of our national health care system."

He said the country could not make the necessary achievements by making traditional medicine subservient to imported medicine.

According to him, by re-thinking natural medicine in Nigeria, we are not only safeguarding our heritage but also creating opportunities for job creation, wealth generation, and sustainable development.

He said, "Globally, the present day healthcare enterprise leans more towards nature based remedies and this is without exception to any known human ailment.

"Natural Medicine is the most accessible and preferred healthcare delivery system in most communities in Nigeria today".

Prof Emeje further said that now was the time to strategise with stakeholders on connecting the possibilities of natural medicine.

He said that rethinking natural medicines requires that we reorientate ourselves and look inwards for solutions to our health challenges and better living.

The expert also said that re- thinking natural medicine requires that we revisit national policies and regulations, redefine them along the lines of the unique cultural heritage of our people while ensuring that safety and efficacy is maintained.

While saying that home grown strategies were important, he said that documentation of indigenous natural medicine knowledge and natural medicines in Nigeria was key and will assist build a substantive database

"Training is key, and I'm not talking about training in English language here, NNMDA is ready to partner with stakeholders to train traditional medicine practitioners using local dialects, while still undertaking postgraduate training in phytomedicinal disciplines. We are also embarking on massive cultivation of medicinal plants in the 774 LGAs, just try us with at least 5-hectare of land with documents and see.

"We are ready to establish one-stop wellness cities in all our lands using our novel integrated platform. We are also courageous enough to develop innovative science and technology monitoring and analytical tools that do not need foreign validation but are robust enough to withstand any stress test; we seek for disruptive "thinkers and doers" to partner with us," he added.

Prof. Emeje advised that Nigeria should not continue to depend on the importation of active pharmaceutical Ingredients, herbal medicines, and products from other countries, yet expect to meet the healthcare needs of its citizens.

He said, importation was the singular driver of high cost of medicines and medicine insecurity in Nigeria.

"If it is not affordable, then It is not available. The conspiracy against natural medicines in Nigeria is huge, it is not an alternative as it is currently being called in order not to give it national attention or the support that it deserves. Let us be the generation of Nigerians that embraced the best of our traditions and the promise of innovation. Let us build a future where natural medicine is not just an option but a pillar of our health care system--a future where every Nigerian can benefit from the healing power of our land," he advised.

He also said that the WHO's theme of this year's African Traditional Medicine Day "Support the provision of quality and safe traditional medicine through appropriate regulatory mechanisms." Is a call to action for us all.

"It reminds us that the safety and efficacy of traditional medicine must be our utmost priority," he stated.

He added that the agency has made significant strides, "For the first time in this country and based on folkloric knowledge, four oral solid dosage phytomedicines were developed and launched earlier this year by the minister. In addition, the agency is partnering with the best university in West Africa to train our researchers and only yesterday, five of my researchers were enlisted by the Covenant University. We are embarking on the first comprehensive and modular documentation of traditional medicine practitioners, services and products in Nigeria. In this respect, we are already in partnership with some states and LGAS. We are ready to partner with any private or public institutions."

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has challenged him to commercialise research results, and that he is reviewing an NNMIDA application to engage the private sector.

He said approval will soon be granted for the commercialisation of 15 products.

He said with about 80% of Africa's population relying on traditional medicine, its role in healthcare is crucial. He urged the private sector to support NNMDA sustainable production through its medicinal farms.

The minister said the theme of this year's African Traditional Medicine Day "Supporting Quality and Safe Traditional Medicine Through Appropriate Regulatory Mechanisms," highlights the importance of regulation , adding that he was proud that NNMIDA has the highest number of NAFDAC-listed herbal medicines in Nigeria, thus reflecting the commitment to evidence-based standards.

He said, "To support regulatory efforts, I have directed the NNMDA to establish a National Clinical Committee with multi- Sectoral representation, focusing on funding and government support. We will also create national medicinal farms to provide quality materials for clinical trials. Additionally, the College of Natural Medicine, now in its second year, offers training to enhance the documentation and regulation of traditional medicine practices."

He added that in his 12 months as minister, the NNMDA has shown that even with minimal support, research can have transformative changes.

He added that he recently launched four new oral solid dosage phytomedicines, the first of their kind in the country, noting that the commercialisation of these products is expected to generate 3 8 million jobs, and impact multiple sectors.