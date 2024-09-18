Nigeria: Sports Minister Hails Emerging Talents At National Youth Games

The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, has expressed his deep admiration for the impressive display of talent at the ongoing National Youth Games in Asaba.

Senator Enoh praised the young athletes, highlighting the extraordinary potential being unearthed at this year's event.

"It is amazing to see the incredible talents chinning out in this youth competition. The real highlight this year isn't just the medals being won but the remarkable discovery of raw talents across different sports," Senator Enoh remarked.

Among the many young stars shining bright, one standout is Isabella Inmi Ojo Ichado, the youngest female chess player in Nigeria. At just 8 years old, Ichado represents Kogi State in chess, having developed a passion for the game at the tender age of 3. Her father, a chess coach, has played a significant role in nurturing her skills, and she has since demonstrated exceptional prowess on the chessboard.

Senator Enoh lauded Ichado's achievements, emphasizing the importance of identifying and supporting such talents at an early stage.

"Young athletes like Isabella are proof of the immense potential that exists in our country. She is an inspiration, not only because of her skill but also her dedication to the game at such a young age. We are proud of her and the other young stars rising through this platform," he said.