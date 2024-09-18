Nigeria: Many Mawlid Celebrants Killed in Kaduna Road Accident

Many people travelling to celebrate the Eid-el-Mawlid have died in a road accident along the Kaduna-Saminaka road in Lere LGA of Kaduna State.

The accident occurred when an overloaded bus, carrying about 70 passengers, collided with a trailer.

There are conflicting reports regarding the number of casualties.

While the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed 25 deaths, one of the event organisers, Ahmad Dayyabu, told the BBC that at least 40 people died in the mishap.

The FRSC, in a statement yesterday, said the accident occurred around 1pm on Sunday when a J5 commercial bus with registration number NSL 08 AA collided with another vehicle, a DAF trailer with registration number DKA 454 XY, near LEA Primary School in Lere.

The FRSC Kaduna Sector Commander, Kabir Nadabo, said 63 people were involved in the crash.

He said 15 victims, including the bus driver, Mukailu Musa, died on the spot while 10 others passed away at the hospital.

He added that 38 others were injured and are receiving treatment at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Zaria, University of Jos Teaching Hospital, and Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

"When the rescue team arrived, we confirmed that 15 persons from the bus, including the driver, were dead, while 48 others who sustained injuries were taken to the hospital for treatment.

"Sadly, at about 18:45 hours today (Monday), the command received an update that 10 more victims had died due to injuries sustained.

"This is truly sad and tragic. The total amount of the deceased has risen to 25 people out of the 63 people involved," he said.

Nadabo said both overloading and excessive speeding contributed to the accident and urged motorists to adhere to safety guidelines to prevent such tragedies.

He reiterated the need for constant engagement with drivers on road safety and responsible driving behaviour.

The organisers of the Mawlid celebration told the BBC that the remains of the deceased were buried on Monday according to Islamic rites in Saminaka.

An organiser revealed that 71 passengers were aboard the bus when it was run over by the trailer in Lere.

The Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency reported the death toll at 36 on Monday morning, but Ahmad Dayyabu said at least 40 people had died.

Dayyabu added that of the 40 victims, 19 were women, 10 were children, and 11 were elderly.

He added that 31 others are currently receiving treatment in various hospitals.