Nigeria: UCL / Atalanta Ready for Arsenal Clash - Lookman

Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman is looking forward to Atalanta's UEFA Champions League clash with Arsenal following their 3-2 win against Fiorentina on Sunday.

The Gunners begin what is a tough opening in the revamped Champions League away to Atalanta on Thursday.

The Mikel Arteta-led squad made progress in Europe's elite club competition last season, reaching their first quarter-final since 2010 before eventually going out at the hands of Bayern Munich.

But Lookman insists the Europa League champions are battle ready for the encounter against the Premier League club.

"Arsenal are a very strong team, and I know what to expect from them. Playing against a team of that level is always a difficult challenge, but we are ready," he told DAZN.

"We earned this place in the Champions League thanks to our great last season, and we want to show that we deserve to be here."

Atalanta thrashed Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final in May and will be a difficult opening opponent for Arteta side who will also square off against the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

The Gunners are having it so bad with injuries as they now have fears over Bukayo Saka's fitness, along with captain Martin Odegaard, summer signings Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino and others.

Saka was forced off in the closing stages of Sunday's win over Tottenham to throw his involvement into doubt, while Odegaard is expected to be out for a few weeks.

Jorginho and Gabriel Jesus will likely deputise should the pair miss out.

Atalanta welcomed Berat Djimsiti and Nicolo Zaniolo back for the win over Fiorentina, along with former Arsenal man Sead Kolasinac.

Rafael Toloi, Ben Godfrey, Giorgio Scalvini and Gianluca Scamacca are all still sidelined.