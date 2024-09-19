Nigeria: 'I Am a Chosen, Who Are You?' - Nigeria Striker Celebrates Historic Champions League Goal in Style

The 25-year-old's impressive debut sets the stage for an exciting Champions League campaign.

Nigerian striker Victor Olatunji made a stunning impact on his UEFA Champions League debut, scoring and assisting in Sparta Prague's 3-0 demolition of Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday.

Olatunji etched his name in the record books as the first Nigerian player to achieve this feat, joining African legends Daniel Cousin (2007) and Serge Aurier (2015).

To celebrate his goal, Olatunji revealed an undershirt with the bold inscription "I am a chosen, who are you?" - a nod to the popular social media trend.

The 25-year-old's impressive debut sets the stage for an exciting Champions League campaign. Nigerian fans will eagerly await his next performance, hoping he will continue to shine alongside other Victors-Osimhen and Boniface, who lead the line in the Super Eagles.

Dominant display

Sparta Prague's convincing victory marked their most significant win in the Champions League since 1999.

Kaan Kairinen opened the scoring two minutes in, with Olatunji and Qazim Laci adding goals in the 42nd and 58th minutes, respectively.

This dominant display propelled Sparta to the level of Bayern Munich, which is holding the ace with their massive goal difference.

The win is a remarkable turnaround for Lars Friis' side, who hadn't progressed past the qualifying rounds in 18 years.

Supporters are ecstatic about Sparta's triumphant return to Europe's premier club tournament.

Unfortunately, Red Bull Salzburg, managed by former Liverpool assistant Pepijn Lijnders have now suffered their second consecutive defeat across all competitions.

Other result

Champions League newcomers Bologna struggled to find their footing, settling for a 0-0 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk.