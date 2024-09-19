Nigeria: Keystone Bank Gets New Chairperson, Non-Executive Directors

18 September 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ayodeji Adegboyega

In January, the CBN dissolved the boards and management of several major banks, including Keystone Bank, due to non-compliance with key regulatory standards.

Keystone Bank on Wednesday said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has appointed a new chairperson and additional executive directors for the bank, signalling a significant leadership shift.

The announcement, made on Wednesday, follows the recent overhaul of the bank's management structure.

A statement by the bank said Ada Chukwudozie has been named the new chairperson of Keystone Bank, alongside five newly appointed non-executive directors: Abdul-Rahman Esene, Fola Akande, Akintola Olusoji, Obijiaku Samuel, and Farouk Bello.

In addition, Ladi Oluwole and Abubakar Usman Bello have been appointed as new executive directors.

According to the statement, Mrs Chukwudozie, a distinguished figure in Nigeria's corporate sector, brings nearly three decades of experience in business strategy and management.

Her previous roles span across various industries, including De-Endy Industrial Company Limited, Dozzy Group, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), and Vogue Afrique Magazine.

This leadership change is part of a broader restructuring initiated by the CBN in January.

At that time, the CBN dissolved the boards and management of several major banks, including Keystone Bank, due to non-compliance with key regulatory standards.

The decision was put in place to address significant lapses in governance and regulatory adherence that jeopardised financial stability.

Following the dissolution, the CBN appointed Hassan Imam as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Keystone Bank.

The restructured leadership team is expected to drive a new strategic direction for Keystone Bank, which has been under the ownership of Sigma Golf River Bank Consortium since its acquisition from the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) in 2017.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.