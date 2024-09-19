Nigeria: Tinubu Working to Make Life More Bearable for Nigerians - AGF

The Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, has assured President Bola Tinubu is committed to leading the country out of the woods.

The AGF said various reforms and policy directions being introduced in all strata of national life are pointers to the federal government's sincerity in making life more bearable for citizens.

Fagbemi, represented by his special adviser, Media, Mr Kamar Ogundele, who spoke at the Abuja Social Media Summit yesterday, called for the support of all Nigerians in the federal government's policy decisions.

Fagbemi said that all hands must be on deck to transform the country into a greater nation devoid of bickering to enable the government to achieve the desired better Nigeria.

The AGF explained that the summit theme, 'Harnessing the Power of Social Media for National Development,' was both apt and timely because social media is an aspect of modernised communication that can make or mar a country.

He says social media platforms are buzzing in Nigeria because the government has guaranteed freedom of speech.

The minister said, "They have also become veritable tools that our teeming youths use to showcase their talents and make money.

"But we must realise the need to demonstrate responsible citizenship at all times while this government has continued to provide accountable leadership through many social safety nets it has provided over time.

"Just as they say that social media neither sleeps nor slumbers, we must watch our word! Weigh it before you utter it. For, once uttered, it cannot be retrieved.

"No individual should use his freedom of speech on social media to infringe upon the rights of another as it is fast becoming the order of the day.

"We must also be careful of what we say about our country. Political differences should not make us de-market our country on the international stage.

"Only unpatriotic citizens or leaders will choose to do so. Those who speak ill of their country to settle political differences should never be able to lead the same country at any stage.

"This government has demonstrated responsible leadership by allowing freedom of expression and will continue to do so.

"Harnessing the power of social media for national development involves leveraging social media platforms to promote economic growth, improve governance, enhance civic engagement, and foster societal progress.

"Some ways social media can contribute to national development include e-commerce and digital payments; job creation and remote work opportunities; entrepreneurship and innovation promotion; tourism marketing and promotion; and access to international markets.

"It also promotes transparency and accountability; citizen participation and engagement; public service announcements and information dissemination; feedback mechanisms and complaint resolution.

"Governments worldwide are also using it for education and awareness campaigns, social inclusion and diversity promotion, national unity and patriotism promotion to achieve societal progress.

"Examples include India's Digital India program, South Korea's e-Government initiative, Estonia's digital governance model, Kenya's M-Pesa mobile payment system, and Singapore's Smart Nation initiative.

"Nigeria is not left behind. Here, the vibrant National Orientation Agency (NOA), a federal government agency, fosters national unity and development by enlightening and engaging citizens with accurate and timely information.

"For emphasis: With all social media's advantages are the attendant challenges and limitations, including digital divide and inequality, misinformation and disinformation, cybersecurity threats, and privacy concerns.

"To overcome these challenges, governments, civil society, and private sector stakeholders must work together to create an enabling environment for social media-driven national development."