Nigeria: For Maximum Protection Against Toilet Seat Germs, Shodan Pharmaceuticals Unveils Sitfine Sanitiser

An indigenous pharmaceutical company, Shodan Pharmaceuticals Limited, has launched the Sitfine toilet seat sanitizer spray into the Nigerian products market.

According to the company, this is in line with its aim to provide high-quality healthcare products to Nigerians since its establishment in 2023 by Seun Tola Shosanya.

The Vice President, Shodan Pharmaceuticals Limited, Mr. Daniel Okeoma, who the announcement at a press conference in Lagos, said Sistine is a game-changer in personal hygiene as it offers maximum protection against germs on toilet seats.

According to him, the inspiration for the product arose from the need to cater to the hygiene needs of Nigerians as they go about their busy everyday schedules.

Okeoma explained that maintaining a healthy body at home or away from home would require a deliberate consciousness to ensure that surfaces one comes in contact with in the course of answering the call of nature are free of germs, as these germs are capable of impacting negatively on one's health.

The Sitfine toilet seat sanitizer is a quick-drying aerosol spray which disinfects surfaces while neutralizing offensive odours with the goal of providing users with germ free and pleasant scenting restrooms in the course of their daily lives.

With its sleek and easy to carry around can, Sitfine will open up a bold new era for Nigerians by providing a safe and mobile product which assures users of hygiene on the go.

Okeoma said: "Our goal at Shodan Pharmaceuticals is to make sure we reduce or curb the spread of infections. When people use the toilet, they may claim that it is neat but if observed closely, there are germs that can be left behind.

"To make sure we eradicate infections which persons can contract from the use of toilets, Sitfine comes handy. Sitfine is ideal for personal hygiene in public and private restrooms. It is clinically tested and approved by the National Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

"It is very easy to use. All a person has to do is just spray it on the toilet seat and it disinfects it leaving it dry in five seconds. It is also pocket friendly which means that even the high class individual and the not so high class individual can get a can at a flat market rate of N2,000."

On his part, Director of Alfa Crest Consulting, Mr. Emmanuel Emeh, noted that the product would enhance the hygiene experience of its users.

Shodan Pharmaceuticals Limited is the official distributor for Sitfine while Alpha Crest Consulting is the official Marketing and Sales partner for the brand as the product is already available in major supermarkets across Nigeria, with plans to expand its reach nationwide.