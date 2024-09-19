Nigeria: Free Nnamdi Kanu, Restore Peace in South East, Group Begs Tinubu

A socio-cultural group, Igbo General Assembly in Europe has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to release the detained leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, assuring that it will automatically end the series of agitations and insecurity currently experienced in the South East.

Speaking to news men at the sideline of the 14th Igbo General Assembly which held in Sevilla, Spain, the President General of IGA, Chief Kingsley Ozo Ndibe faulted former President Muhammadu Buhari for disobeying the series of Court orders which granted bail to Nnamdi Kanu, saying that it amounted to the violation of his fundamental human rights.

He said that the group decided to appeal to President Tinubu as the father of all to look into the situation in South East where non state actors seems to be calling the shots thereby causing untold hardship on the people.

Linking Kanu's continuous detention to the agitations in the South East, the Igbo leader expressed confidence that the release of Kanu will end the agitations and insecurity in the South East.

His words: "Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been granted bail severally but the previous administration refused to obey one single court order and that's complete violation of his fundamental human rights.

"We leaders of Ndigbo in Europe are now appealing to President Bola Tinubu to as a matter of urgency look into the situation in the South East by helping us as his fellow country men to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally as they did in the case of Sunday Igboho and other agitators in the north even if it means applying political solution to this case.

"So we wish to use this opportunity to speak to our father who is the President of Nigeria, President Tinubu and all stakeholders, including the judiciary, to please look into the matter and ensure that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu goes back to his family and I believe that doing so will bring peace to the south east and end all forms of insecurity and agitations currently been experienced in different parts of South East which began with his arrest and continued detention."

Also addressing Nigerians at the 14th Igbo General Assembly, Nigerians Ambassador to Spain, Naomey Chika Nwachukwu, urged Nigerians to be patient with President Tinubu as the policies currently been put in place by the President will eventually yield positive results.

Nwachukwu said: "I will tell you that Mr President is working. The policies he is putting place now are things that will materialise into positive situations very soon. You know that it is very difficult when you want to have a positive change but I can assure you that Mr President truly care about Nigerians and he is committed to the actualisation of his campaign promises.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

I will admonish Nigerians to continue to be patient with Mr President while he continues to put those policies in place. In the long run, things are going to be very good for Nigerians."

Speaking on the display of Nigeria's cultural heritage in Spain, the Ambassador described it as significant, noting that it is important for Nigerians to be united irrespective of their ethnic or religious affiliation.

"Very impressive. All Nigerians here in Spain have been showcasing their culture in a very positive way.This event is actually a very significant event. It is an event that brings Nigerians together. It's an event that showcased what Nigerians can offer. I am sincerely proud of what Nigerians are doing here.You could see what happened today and from here, I am also going to laspamas where the Yoruba are also having their event today. You could see me dressed in Igbo cultural attire showcasing the culture of igbo. When I also get to Laspamas, I will also change to Yoruba attire. We are one irrespective of the part of Nigeria that you are from, it is important that we showcase our culture wherever we find ourselves and that is what they are."