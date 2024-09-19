Nigeria: EFCC Officers Invade Kogi Govt's Lodge in Abuja - Media Office

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, are currently engaged in a standoff with security personnel attached to Kogi State Government Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja.

The EFCC officers had laid siege to the house in an attempt to forcefully remove Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the immediate past governor of Kogi State.

Bello Media Office made the claims in statement this evening, adding that the EFCC should be held responsible if anything happens to Bello.

The statement by Ohiare Michael, Director, Media, noted that "It has come to our notice that people suspected to be operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, are currently around the Kogi Government Lodge, Asokoro in an attempt to forcefully arrest former Governor Yahaya Bello.

"They were shooting sporadically.

"It was reported earlier that the former Governor went to the EFCC office voluntarily, earlier today.

"But the Commission told him to leave and come at a later date, only to mount a gestapo-like attack on the Kogi State Government facility in Asokoro.

"We want to place it on record that the EFCC should be held accountable if anything untoward happens to him.

"Tonight's attack was needless as the former Governor made himself available to the EFCC in their office for interrogation. The EFCC had no question to ask Alhaji Yahaya Bello in the morning, but suddenly, they are out to arrest him.

"This action is condemnable. They have displayed the very reason many Nigerians believe they were fighting political battles instead of the mandate to fight corruption.

"This action reflects much more than the fight against corruption."

