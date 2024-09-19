Nigeria: First Lady, Nana Shettima, Governors' Wives Donate N500m to Borno Flood Victims

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Nana Kashim Shettima, and wives of the state governors have donated the sum of N500m to support victims of flooding that ravaged Maiduguri, the Borno State capital and its environs.

In a condolence visit to Governor Babagana Zulum on Wednesday at Government House in Maiduguri, Mrs. Tinubu who was represented by Nana Shettima expressed concern over the devastating floods, describing it as "an act of God."

"I condole with Governor Babagana Umara Zulum and the people of Borno. Only God can compensate for their losses," she said.

The delegation, including the wife of the Deputy Senate President and Lagos State Governor's wife, was received by Governor Zulum.

She extended her condolences, saying, "As Muslims, we thank God, knowing whatever happens is from Him," praying for God's intervention to prevent future floods.

The delegation also paid a condolence visit to the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Garbai Al-amin Elkanemi where they sympathised with the monarch over the flood that took over his palace.