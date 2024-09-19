Nigeria: Zamfara Governor Donates N20m to Families of Victims of Gummi Boat Mishap

To avoid a repeat of similar accident in future, Governor Lawal said that the state government would collaborate with the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to provide life jackets and other safety gadgets at all water transport stations in the state.

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has restated his condolence with the victims of the Gummi boat mishap, which claimed the lives of 13 people last Sunday at Uban Dawaki community in Gummi local government area of the state.

Mr Lawal, represented by Mani Mummini, the deputy governor, visited the area on Tuesday where he made a donation of N20 million to the affected families on behalf of the state government.

Addressing the Emir of Gummi, Lawal Hassan, the governor described the incident as "tragic and monumental," adding that the news of the accident was shocking. He pointed out that the purpose of the donation was to lessen the hardship and pains faced by the families of the victims.

To avoid a repeat of similar accident in future, Governor Lawal said that the state government would collaborate with the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to provide life jackets and other safety gadgets at all water transport stations in the state. He stressed that their use would be made compulsory for passengers and boat operators in the state.

In addition, Mr Lawal said his government would work together with relevant agencies and experts to sensitise boat operators and passengers on safety measures and the need for their utilization.

In his response on behalf of the victims' families and people of the area, the emir appreciated Governor Lawal for his gesture and empathy. He expressed relief over the introduction of life jackets and more safety measures.

Mr Hassan, a retired justice, said the widely reported number of deaths in the mishap was exaggerated. While correcting the figures, he explained that 13 people died and not 40 or 50. He stated that there were 20 passengers only on the boat, not 40.