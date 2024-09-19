Ghana: Govt Expanding Health Infrastructure Beyond Agenda 111 - Health Minister

The Minister for Health, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, has said the government is making significant progress in upgrading the country's healthcare infrastructure, beyond the widely publicised Agenda 111 initiative.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, he detailed several projects aimed at enhancing healthcare delivery across the country.

Two of such projects, the Minister explained, is the completion of new Urology and Nephrology centres.

"These ultra-modern facilities, with a combined 101-bed capacity, 70 beds for urology patients and 51 beds for nephrology are set to be commissioned soon. The centres will also feature conference rooms designed for medical education, allowing students and healthcare professionals to observe surgical procedures on-screen," he said.

According to Dr Okoe-Boye, the Sewua Regional Hospital in the Ashanti Region, a 250-bed facility, has been completed but is not yet operational due to power supply challenges, adding that efforts are underway to address the issue and operationalise the facility by October 2024.

"Hospitals in Koforidua, Tamale and Ho have received new equipment as part of the government's efforts to strengthen healthcare services nationwide," he added.

Giving an update on the long-delayed maternity block at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Dr Okoe-Boye stated that construction is now 60% complete.

In Koforidua, a new 250-bed regional hospital is under construction to complement existing facilities in the region.

"Work on the La General Hospital in Accra has resumed. The facility, which was demolished for reconstruction some years ago, is now fully funded by the government and is expected to become one of the most advanced hospitals in the capital. The project will also include an accommodation block for hospital staff," he disclosed.

The Minister also stated that plans are underway for the construction of a new pediatric clinic in the Weija-Gbawe Municipality.

"The 120-bed facility will serve as the new home for health workers from the Princess Marie Louise Children's Hospital, with the move expected to take place before the end of the year", he said.

According to Dr.Okoe-Boye, 12 hospitals have been completed in the Eastern, Ashanti and Greater Accra regions, as the government continues to prioritise healthcare development nationwide.