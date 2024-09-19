Nigeria: Cristiano Ronaldo Features Nigerian Singer Asake's Song in New Content

18 September 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Nafisat Abdulrahman and Leadership News

Portuguese football star, Cristiano Ronaldo, has added a Nigerian touch to his latest Instagram content by featuring the popular song "Active" by a Nigerian singer Asake.

The forward, who currently plays for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League and also captains Portugal's national team, was seen playing padel tennis in the video as Asake's vibrant tune played in the background with the caption, "Looks like my Padel skills rubbed off on you😂, congratulations on winning the premier @arturocoello_!"

In the Instagram clip, Ronaldo engages in a casual tennis match, all while 'Active' - a hit collaboration by Asake and Travis Scott - sets the energetic mood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Ronaldo's choice to use 'Active' has further highlighted the growing international appeal of Afrobeat, with Nigerian artists like Asake gaining prominence on the global stage.

The combination of the globally recognised athlete and the Afrobeat sensation has captured the attention of fans and admirers worldwide.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.