Nigeria: Cristiano Ronaldo Features Nigerian Singer Asake's Song in New Content

Portuguese football star, Cristiano Ronaldo, has added a Nigerian touch to his latest Instagram content by featuring the popular song "Active" by a Nigerian singer Asake.

The forward, who currently plays for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League and also captains Portugal's national team, was seen playing padel tennis in the video as Asake's vibrant tune played in the background with the caption, "Looks like my Padel skills rubbed off on you😂, congratulations on winning the premier @arturocoello_!"

In the Instagram clip, Ronaldo engages in a casual tennis match, all while 'Active' - a hit collaboration by Asake and Travis Scott - sets the energetic mood.

Ronaldo's choice to use 'Active' has further highlighted the growing international appeal of Afrobeat, with Nigerian artists like Asake gaining prominence on the global stage.

The combination of the globally recognised athlete and the Afrobeat sensation has captured the attention of fans and admirers worldwide.