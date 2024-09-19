Nigeria: Marketers Plan Petrol Importation to Compete With NNPC, Dangote

18 September 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

With the deal making NNPC Limited the sole off-taker of petrol from Dangote Refinery effectively locking them out of the supply chain, marketers have said they may have to resort to importation in order to continue in business.

Marketers have therefore asked the Federal Government to completely open up the sector to all players.

Checks around Abuja yesterday showed that three days after NNPC began loading of petrol from Dangote Refinery, filling stations were yet to be supplied with the product.

Speaking to Vanguard, the Public Relations Officer, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, Chief Chinedu Ukadike said the group plans to begin importing their own petrol.

"There has been no progress in the situation. We have been waiting for NNPC and nothing has changed. We have information that at least three marketers are bringing in products from outside of the country. This is Dangote's chance to work with independent marketers.

"We are asking Dangote to sell to us at the same price as NNPC. We don't understand why he has to depend solely on NNPC to distribute its product when he has other willing buyers.

"We are also looking at importing to keep our business. We are also asking the Federal Government to also hand over the Port Harcourt Refinery to independent marketers. We will engage capable people to manage it. That is the only panacea to this problem", he added.

