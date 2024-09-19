Nigeria: Gunshots As EFCC Storms Kogi Lodge At Night - Yahaya Bello Resists Arrest

Abuja — N80.2bn laundering scandal takes dramatic turn as Bello vs EFCC standoff intensifies

Gunshots were fired on Wednesday night as operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) stormed the Kogi State Governor's Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja, in an attempt to arrest former Governor Yahaya Bello.

The EFCC had declared Bello wanted for allegedly laundering N80.2 billion. The commission's move followed a 19-count charge filed against him.

The attempted arrest was, however, met with resistance from security operatives at the lodge, leading to a standoff. Normalcy was later restored, with movements restricted around the area.

Sources indicate that Bello subsequently left the lodge in Ododo's company, amidst uncertainty over his current whereabouts.

Bello's media office, in a statement by Director, Ohiare Michael, condemned the attempted arrest as needless and 'Gestapo-like,' arguing that Bello had cooperated with the commission by reporting voluntarily.

Michael's statement emphasized that the EFCC should be held accountable if anything untoward happens to Bello.

The statement reads, "It has come to our notice that people suspected to be operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission are currently around the Kogi Government Lodge, Asokoro in an attempt to forcefully arrest former Governor Yahaya Bello. They were shooting sporadically.

"It was reported earlier that the former Governor went to the EFCC Office voluntarily earlier today, but the Commission told him to leave and come at a later date, only to mount a Gestapo-like attack on the Kogi State Government facility in Asokoro.

"Tonight's (Wednesday night) attack was needless as the former Governor made himself available to the EFCC in their office for interrogation. The EFCC had no questions to ask Alh. Yahaya Bello in the morning, but suddenly, they are out to arrest him.

"This action is condemnable. They have displayed the very reason many Nigerians believe they were fighting political battles instead of the mandate to fight corruption. This action reflects much more than the fight against corruption.

"We want to place it on record that the EFCC should be held accountable if anything untoward happens to him."

Recall that earlier, Bello had voluntarily reported to the EFCC headquarters, accompanied by his successor, Governor Usman Ododo. However, he was asked to leave and return later.

The EFCC's spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, could not be reached for comments at the time of filing this report.