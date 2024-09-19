Nigeria: 44 LG Caretaker Committee Chairmen in Kano Dissolved

19 September 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has dissolved the caretaker chairmen of all 44 local government areas with immediate effect.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Governor's spokesperson, Sanusi Bature.

The dissolution is coming a week after the state House of Assembly approved a two-month extension to their tenure, which was initially set to expire on Sept. 8.

The extension, the lawmakers said, is aimed at ensuring continuity in local governance.

Local government elections are scheduled to take place on Oct. 26.

Gov. Yusuf directed the caretaker chairmen to hand over leadership to their respective Directors of Personnel Management.

"This dissolution applies to all chairmen, vice chairmen, secretaries, and councillors," Yusuf stated.

He expressed gratitude to the caretaker chairmen for their contribution to the development of their areas and hinted at potential future collaboration

