Nigeria: PDP Begs INEC, Police to Ensure Free, Fair Election in Edo

18 September 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Police to ensure a free, fair and credible governorship election in Edo State.

The party's National Publicity Secretary, Mr, Debo Ologunagba stated this at a news conference on Wednesday, in Abuja.

Ologunagba called on INEC to ensure all result sheets for the election were counter-signed by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) and National Commissioner supervising the zone for authentication.

He said that the result sheets should be countersigned at the time of the distribution of election materials to the various local governments, wards and units.

Ologunagba said that the party and the people of Edo would not allow rigging of the Saturday election.

He said that the PDP and millions of its supporters were fully prepared for the election and optimistic of victory.

He urged the people to be law-abiding and vote peacefully, but be alert and ready to defend their votes.

"After casting their votes, they should stay back peacefully and ensure that their votes are counted and results directly uploaded before leaving.

"The tide of this election, to the effect that the PDP is coasting to a sweeping victory, is clear for all to see and the people of Edo are not ready to accept any result that does not reflect their will as expressed at the ballot," he said.

He also called on President Bola Tinubu to direct INEC and the police to do the right thing, to ensure that the Edo governorship election was credible.

