Nigeria: CBN Reconstitutes Board of Keystone Bank

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reconstituted the board for Keystone Bank Limited as part of efforts to strengthen the lender's operations.

In a statement yesterday, Keystone Bank said Ada Chukwudozie has been appointed as the board chairman, with five other non-executive directors including Abdul-Rahman Esene, Fola Akande, Akintola Ayodeji Olusoji, Obijiaku Samuel, and Farouk Bello.

Also, Keystone said CBN appointed Ladi Oluwole and Abubakar Usman Bello as executive directors.

According to the statement, Chukwudozie is a leading figure in Nigeria's corporate world, with nearly 30 years of experience in business strategy, management, and administration.

Her expertise spans multiple industries and institutions, including De-Endy Industrial Company Limited, Dozzy Group, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), and Vogue Afrique Magazine.

The lender said Esene has over 43 years of experience in banking, investment management, corporate finance, and advisory services.

The statement further said, "Fola Akande brings over 25 years of exceptional experience in navigating the complex fields of legal, regulatory compliance, risk management, and corporate governance across various local and international markets, including Cadbury, Stanbic Chartered Bank, and Shell.

"Akintola Ayodeji Olusoji has over 30 years experience in accounting, finance, business development, risk asset creation, and performance monitoring with a distinguished career spanning financial institutions such as Sterling Bank, Access Bank, Intercontinental Bank, and Global Bank.

"Obijiaku Samuel comes with over 35 years of expertise in financial consulting, banking, and treasury operations. He has significantly impacted Nigeria's financial sector through his achievements and leadership roles at prominent institutions such as Fidelity Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, and PricewaterhouseCoopers".

Commenting on the appointments, Hassan Imam, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Keystone, stated: "We are pleased to welcome the new chairman, non-executive directors, and executive directors to the board of Keystone Bank."

Imam expressed confidence that the bank will benefit from the board's vast experience as it continues to reposition itself to capitalise on emerging economic opportunities hinged on strong corporate governance, aimed at delivering a secure and reliable banking experience for customers.