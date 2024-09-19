Nigeria: Earth Tremors - FCT Agency Constitutes Committee to Ensure Public Safety in Abuja

There have been a series of earth tremors in the Mpape, Katampe and Maitama areas since 13 September.

In response to a series of earth tremors in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department (FEMD) has constituted an ad hoc committee to enhance emergency preparedness and public safety.

A statement by FEMD Head of Public Affairs, Nkechi Isa, on Wednesday, said the

Acting Director-General of FEMD, Abdulrahman Mohammed, announced the formation of the committee after a meeting with relevant agencies in Abuja.

The meeting addressed the recent tremors in Mpape, Katampe, and Maitama since 13 September.

Mr Mohammed confirmed that the initial tremor, which occurred on Saturday in Mpape, showed no visible signs of rock movement.

He, however, said the committee will concentrate on educating residents about the necessary actions to take during and after tremors.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Director of Solid Minerals at the FCTA, Ulom Ifop, explained that the tremors were caused by fault lines beneath the ground that stress the rocks.

"This thing which has started will continue. There is a seismic substation at Toro and at Katampe Hill. We need a substation at Area 11, Asokoro and Maitama," he said.

Also, Taiwo Oyekan, a water consultant, noted that human activities, including rock blasting, might be exacerbating the situation.

He called for all blasting in the area to be suspended until further investigations are completed.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) confirmed the tremors, describing them as minor with intensities ranging from III to IV on the Modified Mercalli Scale. NGSA's monitoring station at Katampe, known as NGSA-5, recorded over 20 seismic events on 16 September.

The agency attributed the tremors to accumulated stress along fault lines and assured that they pose a minimal threat.

NGSA emphasised that its seismic stations are monitored in real-time to provide timely alerts in case of more significant events.

.

FEMD has advised residents in the affected areas to evacuate buildings if they experience vibrations and to avoid electric poles.

The agency encouraged people to call the 112 emergency toll-free number for assistance during tremors.

News Central reported on Tuesday that the ongoing tremors have significantly disrupted daily life and increased anxiety among residents.

It said frustration is growing due to what many perceive as insufficient communication from authorities, prompting residents to turn to social media for information.

This recent activity is reminiscent of tremors reported in Abuja in 2018 when a magnitude 3.2 tremor near Mpape was attributed to natural geological processes.

Although authorities provided reassurances then, the current tremors have intensified public concerns and highlighted the need for consistent and transparent communication from relevant agencies.