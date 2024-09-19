Nigeria: Ibadan Marathon Will Boost Local Businesses, Says Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has said the Ibadan Marathon billed for November 2 will boost local businesses, create jobs and strengthen community bonds.

He asserted this in Ibadan during a world press conference on the marathon, a joint initiative between the Oyo State government and Savvy Events to position the state as a hub for sports, commerce and entertainment, in line with his infrastructural development and youth empowerment agenda.

He said the initiative will promote health and fitness and showcase the beauty of the vibrant city.

"The Ibadan Marathon is an opportunity for runners, families, and spectators to unite in celebration of sportsmanship and community spirit. Through this event, we demonstrate our commitment to public health, active lifestyles, and progress," Makinde, who was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Wosilat Adegoke, said.

He highlighted the 42.195km marathon's role in promoting Ibadan's cultural heritage, attracting visitors from across Nigeria and beyond and spurring economic growth.

The CEO of Savvy Events Limited, Miss Arinola Idowu, said the 2024 event was designed to celebrate the city's unity, strength, and rich history.

She said the event aimed to support small businesses, engage youth and elevate the city's brand.

This maiden edition will feature a 42.195km race and a 10km fun run. The routes have been certified by Grade A measurer Norrie Williamson and World Athletics, offering an exciting journey through Ibadan's iconic landmarks.

Both races, with the marathon starting at 7 a.m and the fun run at 10 am, will conclude at Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, on November 2.