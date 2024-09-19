Nigeria: ....Lagos Sweeps All Boxing Gold Medals At Asaba 2024 Games

19 September 2024
This Day (Lagos)

In a stunning display of dexterity, perseverance, and grit, Team Lagos has swept all four gold medals available in the boxing competition at the 2024 National Youth Games. Team Lagos U-15 puglist's dominance across the weight categories marks a historic achievement for Lagos in youth sports, particularly boxing.

The gold medal run began with Agboola Oyindamola's victory in the 40kg female category. Bello Olamide Lawal followed suit, claiming gold in the 42kg male category. Yakubu Sofiat clinched the top spot in the 42kg female category, while Bolarinwa Michael capped off the clean sweep with his triumph in the 44kg male division.

These outstanding performances reflect the state's commitment to identifying and nurturing young talent, with the potential for these athletes to thrive on both national and international stages.

This success underscores the continued efforts of Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, whose administration has prioritised sports development. Significant investments in sporting infrastructure and grassroots initiatives under his leadership have resulted in not only talent identification and development but also inspired an era of sports excellence.

Speaking on the team's success, Mr. Lekan Fatodu, Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, commended the young boxers for their dedication and discipline.

He emphasised that these victories serve as a foundation for future achievements, both nationally and internationally.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.