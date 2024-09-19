Liberia: LNP and Medica Liberia Launch Stress-Trauma Training for Police Officers

Monrovia — In a pivotal move to enhance the mental health and well-being of its officers, the Liberia National Police (LNP), in collaboration with Medica Liberia, has initiated a two-day Stress-Trauma Sensitive Approach (STA) training program. Led by Inspector General Gregory O.W. Coleman, the training aims to equip law enforcement officers with essential skills to manage the stress and trauma they frequently encounter in their line of duty.

The training sessions, held on August 29th and 30th at the LNP headquarters, brought together members from the Emergency Response Unit (ERU), Police Support Unit (PSU), and Patrol Unit. This initiative underscores Inspector General Coleman's commitment to bolstering mental health support within the police force, a critical element for maintaining operational effectiveness in high-stress situations.

ACP Susie T. Telleh, Head of the Women and Children Protection Section (WACPS), on behalf of the participating officers, expressed gratitude towards IG Coleman for spearheading this effort in partnership with Medica Liberia. "This is a very meaningful opportunity for LNP officers. These officers hear survivors' stories every day, which can be quite overwhelming. Training like this not only helps them better understand and handle these situations with care but also supports their own mental health and well-being," she stated. "I believe more sessions like this, for a larger group of police officers, are necessary, as this is a crucial aspect of our work."

The training introduced self-care strategies and trauma management techniques to help officers maintain a healthy work-life balance, reduce burnout, and prevent compassion fatigue and secondary trauma. Interactive sessions encouraged officers to share their personal experiences and challenges in managing stress, teaching them to recognize early signs of burnout, including persistent exhaustion, frustration, and loss of motivation.

Officer Lawrence Vodee Carter, HR for the ERU, noted the value of the training. "This training is very much appreciated. As officers, we learn many things during our initial training, but learning how to handle cases while being sensitive to the situation is something new to me. After this training, I feel confident in applying the stress-trauma approach to my investigations, which I believe is incredibly important."

This collaboration is part of an ongoing partnership between the LNP and Medica Liberia, aimed at enhancing the capacity of police officers to effectively address SGBV and other social issues affecting communities.

Inspector General Coleman is setting a new standard for law enforcement in Liberia by prioritizing the mental health of officers. Medica Liberia's role in facilitating this training highlights its ongoing commitment to supporting the government's efforts. Medica Liberia, formerly known as Medica Mondiale Liberia, is a non-governmental women's rights organization that works with survivors of Gender-Based Violence and provides a holistic stress and trauma-sensitive approach incorporating health, legal, and psychosocial support based on feminist principles.