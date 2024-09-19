Nigeria: Unlawful Removal From Office - Govt, Ex-CJN Onnoghen to Settle Out of Court

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Thursday granted the request of the Federal Government and former Chief Justice of Nigeria, (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, to settle out of court an appeal challenging his removal from office.

The decision of the court followed information that the two parties in the suit had intensified efforts to reach an amicable settlement of all issues in the dispute.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2019 removed Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria during the pendency of a charge against him at the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

However, at Thursday's proceedings in the appeal, counsel to CJN, Dr Ogwu Onoja, SAN, informed a three-member panel of the Appeal Court that the two parties were involved in discussions on a peaceful resolution of the dispute.

Onoja informed the court that the parties had an engagement up until Wednesday and expressed optimism that the discussion would bear fruitful results.

He subsequently appealed to the appellate court for a one-month adjournment for final settlement of the matter.

Counsel to the federal government, Tijani Gazali confirmed the submission of Onoja and requested that the matter be shifted for a possible amicable settlement.

"My Lords, I wish to humbly confirm the information. It is our position to settle the matter out of court," he said.

Justice J. O. Oyewole, who presided over the proceedings, directed them to file terms of settlement for adoption when eventually agreed upon.

Justice Oyewole held that the terms of settlement must be documented and filed before the adjourned date for the court to adopt as its judgement in the matter.

He subsequently adjourned until Nov. 4 as the return date for the two parties.

Onnoghen was prosecuted in 2019 by the federal government on false declaration of assets at the Code of Conduct Tribunal(CCT) he was pronounced guilty and removed from office.

He was also made to forfeit the undeclared assets to the federal government.

Onnoghen not satisfied with the judgment of CCT appealed, praying the Court to set aside the judgment that removed him from office and ordered the forfeiture of his five bank accounts.