Liberia: Men Against Rape and Domestic Violence Condemns Child Torture in Lofa County

Monrovia — Men Against Rape and Domestic Violence (MARDV) has strongly condemned an act of violence against a child that was captured in a disturbing video circulating on social media from Lofa County. The video shows a 16-year-old girl being tortured allegedly for stealing.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, MARDV described the incident as a grave violation of the child's human rights and dignity. "In the 21st century, no one should be tortured or treated in such a primitive manner as if we are still in the Stone Age," the release quoted MARDV as saying.

The organization highlighted that Liberia is governed by a constitution that protects individual rights and clearly outlines legal consequences for those who break the law. It referenced Article 21(e) of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia, which prohibits torture and inhumane treatment, stating: "No person charged, arrested, restricted, detained, or otherwise held in confinement shall be subject to torture or inhumane treatment..."

MARDV called for immediate action from state security officials in Lofa County to arrest the perpetrator and his accomplices shown in the video for violating the child's rights. The group also urged the Ministry of Gender and Children Protection to swiftly intervene and provide counseling to the victim, who is suffering both physically and mentally from the ordeal.

In the video, the main perpetrator openly admitted his cruelty, indicating that this might not be his first time committing such acts, especially against women and girls in Lofa County and beyond.

MARDV stressed the urgency for state authorities to act decisively to prevent further abuses. The organization also called on all men to denounce rape and all forms of violence against women and children, asserting that "Liberia, and the world at large, can only be a better place when everyone's human rights are protected and respected."

Founded in 2020, MARDV is dedicated to raising awareness against rape and domestic violence within Liberian society.