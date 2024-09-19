Liberia: Prominent Maryland Citizens Held in Contempt for Blocking 2019 Murder Trial

Fishtown — Prominent citizens of Maryland County, particularly from Rock Town, where the gruesome murders of the General Town Chief and two of his men occurred in September 2019, are reportedly interfering with the prosecution of the case. The victims were brutally killed with cutlasses and other deadly weapons.

These prominent citizens, who stood as sureties for the defendants, had agreed to produce them whenever the court required. However, Judge George W. Smith of the 15th Judicial Circuit Court, Fish Town, RiverGee County, has raised concerns that some lawmakers are calling and threatening him to abandon the case.

Among those named for preventing the alleged murder defendants from facing justice are Peter G. Saygbe, Nicholas Tarwah, Alfred Weah, Willie Gbawie, and Isaac Folee.

For failing to produce the accused, who are charged with the brutal murder of the General Town Chief after accusations of witchcraft, Judge Smith held the sureties in contempt of court. The alleged murderers include Chea Doe Karmanue, Cyrus T. Doe, John T. Weah, Toe Dargba, Moses Chea, Sam Gbogue, Daniel Weah, Solomon Weah, Jacob Doe, Vasco Weah, Toeson Hinneh, Prince Doe, and Amos Gbawie. They face charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, and criminal facilitation.

Judge Smith explained that the contempt proceedings stem from the failure to bring these defendants to trial. They were indicted on October 16, 2019, in the 4th Judicial Circuit Court, Maryland County. Due to a change of venue, the case was transferred to the 15th Judicial Circuit Court, RiverGee County, in 2020. Another change of venue motion, filed by the defendants with the support of then-Solicitor General Saymah Syrenius Cephus, was denied.

Unfortunately, the case has stalled due to a lack of cooperation from the prosecution, primarily because of insufficient funds to secure the presence of key witnesses. Under Article 21(d)(i) of the Liberian Constitution, defendants in capital offenses like murder are not entitled to bail. However, Article 21(h) entitles them to a speedy trial. Sections 18.1 and 18.2 of the Criminal Procedure Law further mandate that defendants be released if they are not indicted or tried after two consecutive terms of court.

In light of these constitutional and legal requirements, the defendants were granted bail on December 22, 2021, under the condition that they would appear in court on February 14, 2022. The sureties also promised to ensure the defendants' availability in court. Despite this, the defendants failed to appear, violating both the bail bond agreement and the law.

On March 1, 2024, Judge Smith held the sureties in contempt of court and detained them at the Fishtown Central Prison for failing to produce the defendants. During their detention, Beatrice Bardioh, the daughter of one of the sureties, Samuel Bardioh, publicly claimed that her father and others were being mistreated in prison. She later admitted that this claim was fabricated to attract government attention and sympathy.

Judge Smith further disclosed that attempts to arrest the defendants have been thwarted by individuals in Rock Town, including some of the defendants' kinsmen. One such individual, Nelson Toe, reportedly called and questioned the judge's authority, falsely claiming that the Supreme Court had released the defendants in 2022. However, with the assistance of Beatrice Bardioh and law enforcement, the principal murder suspect, Chea Doe Karmanue, was arrested in Monrovia along with Nelson Toe.

Toe was later released through the intervention of lawmakers and local officials, on the condition that he would appear in court. However, more than three months have passed, and Toe has failed to appear, with his surety, Charles Weah, cutting off communication with the court.

Investigations revealed that the sureties did not personally know the defendants but agreed to stand as sureties because they were from the same Barrobo tribe. Further, it was discovered that respondents from Barrobo Rock Town, including Peter G. Saygbe, Nicholas Tarwah, Alfred Weah, and Willie Gbawie, were responsible for preventing the defendants from being brought to justice.

In August 2024, a writ of arrest was issued for Isaac Folee and Kehjue Nagbe, agents of the respondents. While Folee escaped, Nagbe appeared in court and confirmed that the respondents had promised to deliver the defendants to court but failed to do so.

Following an investigation, it was determined that the respondents, who were the actual sureties, had deliberately concealed the defendants, preventing their prosecution. As a result, the court found Peter G. Saygbe, Nicholas Tarwah, Alfred Weah, and Willie Gbawie guilty of contempt.

The court has sentenced the respondents to the Fish Town Central Prison until they produce the defendants for trial. Additionally, Isaac Folee, who is considered a flight risk, was fined $200 or its equivalent in Liberian dollars and will remain in prison until he pays the fine.

The court has called on the Liberia National Police (LNP) and Joint Security to assist in arresting the remaining defendants, including Solomon Weah, Amos Gbawie, Vasco Weah, and others, who stand accused of the gruesome murders of General Town Chief Isaac Saylee, Isaac Jorkol Toe, and David Nugbo Jr.