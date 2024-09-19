Liberia: Cemesp Concludes Fact-Checking and Foi Training for Government Spokespersons

Monrovia — The Center for Media Studies and Peacebuilding (CEMESP) has successfully wrapped up a two-day training workshop for government public relations and public information officers. This event marked the conclusion of the third year of activities under its USAID-sponsored Liberia Media Activity program.

The workshop, which focused on crucial skills such as fact-checking and the implementation of Liberia's Freedom of Information (FOI) law, drew twenty-five participants. Daniel Sando, Deputy Information Minister for Technical Affairs, delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the critical role of effective communication in enhancing government transparency and accountability.

During his address, Minister Sando set a positive tone for the workshop, underscoring the importance of equipping public relations officers with the necessary skills to promote transparency within government operations.

Togar Hodges, the head of Liberia's Independent Information Commission (IIC), in his special remarks, highlighted the significance of the FOI law in promoting democratic governance. He encouraged participants to use their training to ensure the dissemination of accurate information, thereby fostering trust between citizens and government institutions.

Malcolm Joseph, CEMESP Executive Director, provided an overview of the training program and expressed gratitude to USAID for its continuous support. "This workshop is crucial in empowering government communicators to effectively handle misinformation and public perception challenges," Joseph noted.

The training included practical exercises on fact-checking techniques, discussions on ethical communication practices, and strategies for leveraging media platforms for effective public engagement. Participants engaged in interactive sessions designed to hone practical skills in verifying information before its dissemination.

By the end of the workshop, participants reported feeling better equipped to respond to inquiries from journalists and the public regarding government policies and initiatives. They were also encouraged to share best practices from their experiences, fostering a sense of community and recognizing the common challenges faced in their roles.