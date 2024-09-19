Liberia: The Good Husband, the Godfather, the Empath - Who Is Anthony M. Fofana?

Monrovia — How does one go from being a child suffering from Kwashiorkor during Liberia's 14-year civil war, lost with no one to turn to, to becoming one of the most powerful media entrepreneurs in the country? Is it a miracle, intentional hard work, or perhaps both?

Normally, I find it difficult to watch Liberian movies. The scripts are often as disorganized as our national economy, and the casting and acting skills mirror the poor leadership of our politicians. But something was different this time, as I got caught up in the buzz surrounding a Liberian film on social media. For a moment, I thought I was dreaming, imagining a future where Liberian movies were the talk of the town, celebrated for their captivating cinematography and high-quality production. I was about to shake myself awake when I realized this wasn't a dream--it was happening in real time. The movie The Good Husband had arrived, bringing with it a glimpse of what our film industry could truly be.

The Good Husband is a remarkable movie, but what stood out to me was Anthony M. Fofana's performance as Nelson. It felt less like acting and more like a biopic. Without exaggeration, the character Nelson hasn't endured as much neglect and betrayal as Anthony himself. But beyond that, is Anthony Fofana more philanthropic and empathetic than the character he portrays on screen?

The character of Kemah, masterfully brought to life by Ertamar Thompson, was equally compelling. Thompson's performance left a lasting impression, her talent evident in every scene. Kemah, Nelson's wife, is more than just a character; she is a reflection of the love and loss Fofana has experienced in his real life. Before he became the most talked-about actor of 2024, the President of the Liberia Bloggers Association, the Executive Director of One Heart Foundation, and CEO of Gossip Liberia, Anthony, like Nelson, faced difficult times. He worked as a car loader, rode commercial bikes, and even experienced homelessness, staying with friends who could barely overlook his daily struggles. Back then, few could have predicted his rise to success. The one thing he was always admired for was his basketball prowess, earning him comparisons to Michael Jordan and the nickname "Jordan."

How does Kemah, once the angel he loved, transform into the demon he must cast out? In life, it often feels like the good suffer while the wicked prosper. What do you do when the person you love most becomes your greatest adversary, jumping at every opportunity to tear you apart? As much as we might call Kemah evil, the truth is Nelson invited this into his life. The devil only enters when you open the door, so how was Nelson responsible for his wife's behavior?

Nelson was a good husband, but was he an honest one? When he was poor, he lied about everything, including his job as a car loader. His sudden success only worsened the trust between him and Kemah. Could you trust a man whose wealth you couldn't understand? If Kemah were truly greedy, would she have cheated with Jay-U, a common thief? Jay-U, played by the incredibly talented and versatile Ezy Pain, represents more than just financial escape for Kemah--he provides her with emotional security, something she lacked with Nelson due to his dishonesty.

Kemah wasn't solely driven by greed, but by a fear of poverty. She was so terrified of returning to the struggles of her early relationship with Nelson that she'd do anything, even betray her good husband, to avoid it. Jay-U was her escape from a fear that Nelson's actions had exacerbated. Yet, despite her actions, Nelson never stopped loving her, going to great lengths to provide for her--even offering $80,000 when she asked for it, without any hesitation. While Kemah's fears were understandable, her greed and ingratitude are undeniable.

Korto Davis and KKLMANSA Production have delivered a Liberian film worth watching and learning from. The Good Husband is more than just a movie--it's a story about love, trust, betrayal, and the complexities of human relationships.