Liberia: Government's Dismissal of Weah's Role Threatens Liberia's UN Bid and National Unity

editorial

The Ministry of Information's efforts to downplay former President George Weah's role in Liberia's UN Security Council bid is not just misguided--it's unacceptable.

The letter from Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti was not a mere call for assistance but a profound acknowledgment of former President Weah's instrumental role in initiating Liberia's bid during his tenure. His ongoing efforts as a global peace ambassador have not only elevated Liberia's international stature but have also been crucial in the sustained peace and stability we enjoy today. Denying or downplaying his significance in this context does not just border on ingratitude; it is a blatant disregard for the truth.

It is disheartening to observe the Ministry's attempt to present this outreach as an ordinary solicitation. This is not just a request for a video or a mere appearance by a former leader; it is a recognition of a statesman whose influence can significantly sway Liberia's chances on the global stage. The selective acknowledgment of contributions, particularly by someone who has served at the highest level of political office, is not only misleading but also sparks unnecessary political tension.

Moreover, the government's insistence on portraying this as a broad, inclusive outreach--while commendable--should not come at the expense of acknowledging individual contributions that have unique weights. The narrative pushed by the Ministry, which seems to suggest equality in the influence of all invited figures, overlooks the reality that some endorsements naturally carry more gravitas due to past positions and achievements.

The focus on former President Weah by the media is justifiable; his actions and initiatives have directly led to this moment. To question why the media would focus on his involvement is to ignore the essence of his legacy and his profound connection to the bid. It is not about diminishing the roles of others but about giving credit where it's due, something the Ministry has failed to manage appropriately.

This situation calls for a higher standard from our government. It demands transparency, acknowledgment of true contributions, and a commitment to national unity and pride. As a nation, we should be rallying together to support our bid for the UN Security Council seat, not getting bogged down in petty squabbles over who deserves more credit.

In line with President Boakai's campaign motto--Think Liberia, Love Liberia, and Build Liberia--it is imperative that we rise above petty politics. We must embrace a spirit of national reconciliation and recognize the roles all our leaders play in advancing our country's interests. Only through such unity and acknowledgment can we hope to successfully secure our place on the international stage and forge a path toward greater national and international achievements. The government must prioritize these values over public perception or political maneuvering.

We stand at a crucial juncture, and it is time for all involved to display maturity and foresight. Let us not undermine the contributions of those who have paved the way for today's opportunities. Let's build on our collective achievements and present a united front as we strive for greater recognition and influence in global affairs. It is not just about a seat at a table; it is about the future of Liberia and its role in the world. Let this campaign be a beacon of our national integrity and aspiration.